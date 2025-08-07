Former Superman Dean Cain Says He’s Joining ICE ‘ASAP’

Dean Cain, the actor who portrayed the Man of Steel on the 90s ABC series “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” says he is joining the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known to the public by the acronym ICE.

It’s unclear what kind of role the actor will have with ICE, though he did state he will be “sworn in” to the agency “ASAP.”

During an appearance Wednesday on Jesse Watters’ Fox News show, Cain said this all came about after Watters shared an online clip Cain recorded to encourage people to join ICE.

“I put out a recruitment video yesterday, I’m actually a deputy sheriff, a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer. I wasn’t part of ICE, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy. So now I’ve spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ice agent, ASAP,” he said.

Watch the clip below:

Bad Hombres better watch out. Primetime accidentally drafted SUPERMAN into ICE.@RealDeanCain is joining the 80,000 new ICE recruits who are ready to make America safe again pic.twitter.com/vI7Aj6HadO — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 7, 2025

Can said he doubts that he’ll be part of activities like the raids that have terrorized communities all over California, though he told Watters, “I would be there in a heartbeat” if the agency’s director asked him.

“Hopefully a whole bunch of other former officers, former ICE agents, will step up, and we’ll meet those recruitment goals immediately and will help help protect this country,” Cain also told Watters.

This comes about a month after Cain publicly complained when “Superman” director James Gunn said the Man of Steel’s background as an immigrant — from the planet Krypton of course — makes it part of “the story of America.”

“Bringing Superman into it, I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think it’s going to hurt the numbers on the movie,” Cain told TMZ in early July. “I was excited for the film. I’m excited to see what it is because James Gunn seems to have a sense of humor and the last iterations of Superman didn’t have much humor, and I love the humor in Superman. So I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment.”