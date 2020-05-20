Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Remembered by Wrestling Community: ‘Amazing Soul and Hero’

Former pro-wrestler’s body was recovered from Venice Beach Wednesday

and | May 20, 2020 @ 11:23 AM

Tributes are pouring in for former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard, whose body was found at Venice Beach Wednesday days after he was reported missing after a swim in rough waters.

Friends and fellow wrestlers began sharing fond memories of Gaspard on Wednesday.

“Along with everyone else, I hoped that Shad would make it home safe. Rest in Peace, Shad Gaspard, knowing that your son is alive because of your sacrifice,” wrote American professional wrestler Christopher Daniels.

Saraya-Jade Bevis, known in the WWE by her ring-name Paige, wrote, “damn. RIP Shad. Sending love to his family. Heartbreaking story.”

Retired professional wrestler and WWE commentator Jerry Lawler wrote, “Always enjoyed every minute being around and working with @Shadbeast and Cryme Time. Always happy, always funny, always positive. You will be missed by many.”

Canadian professional wrestler Maryse Mizanin wrote,This is so heartbreaking. Its really hard to believe it’s real and wrap our heads around this tragedy. The world lost an amazing soul and hero @Shadbeast We are sending all of our prayers to his wife and son!”

Read these and more tributes below.

