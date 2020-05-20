Tributes are pouring in for former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard, whose body was found at Venice Beach Wednesday days after he was reported missing after a swim in rough waters.

Friends and fellow wrestlers began sharing fond memories of Gaspard on Wednesday.

Along with everyone else, I hoped that Shad would make it home safe. Rest In Peace, Shad Gaspard, knowing that your son is alive because of your sacrifice. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) May 20, 2020

damn. RIP Shad. Sending love to his family. Heartbreaking story ???????????? https://t.co/et04wLkFPP — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 20, 2020

Always enjoyed every minute being around and working with @Shadbeast and Cryme Tyme.

Always happy, always funny, always positive. You will be missed by many. #RIPShadGaspard https://t.co/k0CuEKEOWy — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) May 20, 2020

This is so heartbreaking. Its really hard to believe it’s real and wrap our heads around this tragedy. The world lost an amazing soul and hero @Shadbeast We are sending all of our prayers to his wife and son! https://t.co/hcAjsod7gx — Maryse Mizanin (@MaryseMizanin) May 20, 2020

Loss for words.. Shad you were such an amazing person, you will be missed. RIP ???????????? pic.twitter.com/JLTlkeNoxz — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 20, 2020

#RIPSHAD ???????? I didn’t know Shad very well, but from the interactions we did have he was always such a kind, sweet human being. Rest In Peace & Power Hero. #Beast pic.twitter.com/Y82uTwjTP3 — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 20, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Shad Gaspard. Former OVW Tag Team Champion. Actor, husband, father, friend. We will miss you. #RIPShadGaspard pic.twitter.com/SaqfcJOOTE — OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) May 20, 2020

Sending my love and prayers to Shad loved ones during this time. #RIPShadGaspard — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 20, 2020

I am sad to know that Shad is really gone but I am glad for the family that the body was found. Shad was such an amazing human with so much love for his family, friends and co-workers. I will miss you SO much Shad. Thk u for always making me feel special! #rip ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/akQt3x142e — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) May 20, 2020

Shad's passing has me gutted. I knew nothing about rip tides. They say swim parallel with the shore to escape. With summer approaching, lets arm ourselves with knowledge. #RIPShadGaspard pic.twitter.com/aILPSWtKfR — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) May 20, 2020

RIP Shad Gaspard My heart goes out to Shad’s wife and child. My prayers that his memory will soothe their sadness over time.#RIPShadGaspard @Shadbeast https://t.co/tzUH1oZ5yL — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 20, 2020

Never got the pleasure to know Shad too well personally, but I did have the opportunity to wrestle him countless times. He was beyond motivated and as a giant, took precautions to protect folks in the ring. I’m saddened by his passing, his last moments were as an undeniable hero. pic.twitter.com/D8K5NpDxzb — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 20, 2020

Goodbye, my friend.

My thoughts are with Shad’s family. I can’t fathom their loss. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 20, 2020

Shad died a hero, saving his son’s life. As a parent, there are no words to even explain that. He was a really positive & funny guy every time we spoke, just a good dude. Prayers for his family during this horrible time. #RIPShadGaspard ???? pic.twitter.com/qD5GkNUyje — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) May 20, 2020

My Love, Thoughts, Prayers and Support Go out to The Family of Shad Gaspard. Nothing will ever Fix the loss of a loved one. As a Universe We owe it to ourselves and to others to Be a Positive Light in this world as long as we can Because Nothing is Ever Guaranteed. #RIPSHAD ❤️???????? — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 20, 2020

I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts. https://t.co/JibfmJJMcC — Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2020

The world has lost a wonderful human being. Shad Gaspard was a true HERO in every sense of the word. I’m keeping his family and loved ones in my prayers right now. We love you, Shad. pic.twitter.com/JaX6Ebk9LF — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 20, 2020

I’ve never seen that face without a smile.???????? RIP Shad. pic.twitter.com/jtYSTGdOGg — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 20, 2020

A @WWE Hero a world hero, a great FATHER! and a great person the world lost ⁦@Shadbeast⁩ ???? RIP ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Uh1dqH4Zk5 — Brooklyn Brawler (@brawlerreal) May 20, 2020