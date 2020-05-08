‘Fortnite’ Logs 3.2 Billion Hours Played in April

Epic Games’ “Fortnite” now counts over 350 million registered players

| May 8, 2020 @ 9:46 AM

Photo: Epic Games

“Fortnite” saw players spend over 3.2 billion cumulative hours of play in April, developer Epic Games said Friday.

Epic also said that the game now has over 350 million registered players.

Recent in-game events like a virtual Travis Scott concert have driven up “Fortnite” participation and are signs of Epic Games’ deliberate effort to keep fans online. The Travis Scott concert counted 12.3 million global viewers in its first day — which Epic said was a record for online event participation but was quickly eclipsed by a grand total of over 27 million users.

Epic is hosting another in-game concert it calls Party Royale beginning tonight, featuring virtual music sets from electronic DJs Deadmau5 and Steve Aoki.

Also Read: Activision Blizzard Trumps Q1 Sales Estimates as 'Call of Duty' Gets Boost From Stay-at-Home Orders

“Fortnite” launched in 2017 as a free battle royale-style shooter and survival game. The game’s large-scale multiplayer matches and bright graphics (which make it ideal to watch on streaming services like Twitch) were what originally boosted its popularity. The game is now played by numerous professional gamers, culminating in an annual Fortnite World Championships — which was canceled for the first time this year because of the pandemic.

“Due to the limitations of cross region online competition, there will not be a Fortnite World Cup in 2020,” Epic said, noting that it will instead hold regular Cash Cups, competitive matches for amateur players offering cash prizes.

Talent holding company Endeavor, a minority investor in Epic Games, announced earlier this week it is looking to sell part of its stake in the game developer and sources close to the matter said Endeavor ia selling in part because its own budget is tightening. As Epic and “Fortnite” continue to grow, it remains to be seen who will look to obtain a (possibly extremely lucrative) slice of the company.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning The Nightingale Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run Paramount Pictures
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
  • john wick chapter 2 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Lionsgate
  • Janelle Monae Antebellum Lionsgate
  • spiral Lionsgate.
1 of 62

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE