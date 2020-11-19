‘Fortnite’ Will Return to iOS – But Only on Safari Browsers

Epic Games’ “Fortnite” will arrive back on mobile devices soon, thanks to a new deal with Nvidia’s GeForce Now service, which lets users stream games through web browsers.

Nvidia on Thursday announced GeForce Now’s new compatibility with mobile browser Safari, and snuck in a quick mention of “Fortnite,” which will join the streaming service and be playable via Safari browsers soon.

The GeForce Now streaming service costs users $4.99 per month and lets gamers stream popular titles to their mobile devices instantly, including recently released “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” and “Watch Dogs: Legion” from Ubisoft. The service is compatible with iPhones, iPads and Nvidia devices.

Also Read: BTS to Make First In-Game Appearance in 'Fortnite'

“Fortnite” isn’t available on the GeForce Now service just yet and Nvidia didn’t specify a return date. The delay is partly because Nvidia and Epic are working to optimize the game for mobile streaming. Most games streamed with GeForce Now require a gamepad or controller, but Epic wants “Fortnite” to be playable without one, similar to its original mobile game.

“Alongside the amazing team at Epic Games, we’re working to enable a touch-friendly version of ‘Fortnite,’ which will delay availability of the game,” Nvidia said. “While the GeForce Now library is best experienced on mobile with a gamepad, touch is how over 100 million ‘Fortnite’ gamers have built, battled and danced their way to Victory Royale.”

Epic’s “Fortnite” remains in a legal gridlock with Apple, which removed the game from the App Store in August after Epic tried to circumnavigate Apple’s 30% surcharge on sales for games that earn over $1 million per year by offering its own form of in-game payment. The game disappeared from iOS and Android stores later that month, leaving a potential million-dollar hole in Epic’s bottom line (though the company maintains that most players still use “Fortnite” on PCs).