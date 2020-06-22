Jared Harris Sets Out to Save Humanity in First Look at Apple’s ‘Foundation’ Adaptation (Video)
Drama based on Isaac Asimov’s novel series launches in 2021
Jennifer Maas | June 22, 2020 @ 11:32 AM
Last Updated: June 22, 2020 @ 11:55 AM
Apple TV+ dropped the teaser for its upcoming “Foundation” TV series Monday, giving you a first look at the streaming service’s Jared Harris and Lee Pace-led adaptation of the Isaac Asimov novel series of the same name.
In the video, which you can view above, showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer unveils a glimpse into the making of the epic saga, “which chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.”
After Goyer’s behind-the-scenes chat, the video turns into a quick teaser for the series, which stars Harris as Hari Seldon, a mathematical genius who predicts the demise of the empire, and Pace in the role of Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy.
The series also stars Lou Llobell as Gaal, Leah Harvey as Salvor, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk and Cassian Bilton as play Brother Dawn.
“Foundation” will launch on Apple TV+ in 2021, joining a slate of original series that includes “The Morning Show,” “Dickinson,” “See,” “Servant,” “Central Park” and more.
The series is executive produced by Robyn Asimov, Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross. The series is produced for Apple by Skydance Television.
