Fox Delays Return to Office Work Until April Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Amid the still-resurging pandemic, Fox is delaying its return to office a few more months, telling employees on Friday to expect to work from home until April at the earliest.

“It was our hope that the trajectory of the pandemic would be such that we could begin our reopening in January 2021. However, with cases continuing to rise, we have delayed our next possible phase one reopening date to no earlier than April 2021,” Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a memo. “With most employees continuing to work remotely through at least the end of March, we are able to maintain a low density in our offices for those employees whose jobs do require them to be on site.”

The announcement comes as Fox News’ on-air talent continues to publicly challenge COVID restrictions that have been stepped up in multiple states amid a spike in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The U.S. hit another grim record on Thursday in daily confirmed cases (183,000) and hospitalizations (81,000), along with a record number of tests conducted (1.8 million). Thursday also saw the highest amount of deaths (1,971) since early May.

Here is Murdoch’s full memo below: