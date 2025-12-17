Fox Entertainment Sets First-Look Deal With Jeffrey Levine and Bronson Canyon Pictures

Fox Entertainment Studios signed a multiyear, first-look deal with Jeffrey Levine and his production company Bronson Canyon Pictures.

As part of the deal, Levine will develop and produce scripted television series for the studio for its broadcast, streaming and emerging digital storytelling platforms. His first projects will be adaptations of Pat Kelly’s thriller “Rifle Season” and Thomas Mullen’s “Darktown.”

“Jeffrey is a proven creative talent with exceptional taste, extensive industry relationships and a producer’s instinct for finding stories audiences want to see,” Hannah Pillemer, head of scripted at Fox Entertainment Studios, said. “He’s already identified his first two adaptations based on incredible literary IP, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with him as he builds a bold, talent-driven slate under his Bronson Canyon banner.”

Before launching Bronson Canyon Pictures, Levine served as a senior vice president of scripted development at Fremantle, where he packaged and sold series like “American Gods,” “Little Bird” and the upcoming Amazon U.K. series “Kill Jackie.” He was also a producer at Paula Weinstein’s Spring Creek Productions, where he developed HBO’s “Too Big to Fail.”

“It’s an exciting moment to be part of Fox Entertainment Studios’ growth and vision for scripted storytelling,” Levine said. “Hannah and the entire team have been incredibly supportive and collaborative as we begin to acquire, develop and package projects for the streaming and global marketplace and build distinctive, high-quality content together.”

“Rifle Season” follows Mason Winter, a legendary big-game hunting guide in Colorado who received an involuntary manslaughter conviction that caused his life to spiral. When two mysterious clients lure him back to the mountains, he realizes that the trip may be deadlier than he expected. The book marks the first installment in Kelly’s Mace Winters series, and Levine will serve as executive producer on its adaptation. Simon & Schuster’s Emily Bestler Books imprint will publish the title January 2026.

“Darktown” is a historical crime thriller set in 1948 following two of the city’s first Black police officers as they’re assigned to patrol the historically Black neighborhood of “Darktown.” When they witness a white ex-cop crash into a lamppost and flee the scene, they realize there is a dead Black woman’s body in his car. The two must untangle the web of corruption in their town to solve the murder.

Levine previously held executive positions at Castle Rock Entertainment, Turner Network Television and The Zanuck Company. The executive is represented by Seth Michael at Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg & Light.