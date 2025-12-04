Fox 2026 Upfront Moves to New York City Center

Fox Corporation’s 2026 upfront presentation to advertisers is set for May 11 at a new location: New York City Center.

The event will highlight programming and events across Fox Sports, Fox News, Fox Entertainment and Tubi. It will also discuss the company’s recent technological and research advancements to better connect advertisers with Fox’s audience.

“It’s going to be a big year for FOX – centered on what arguably will be one of the most anticipated events – FIFA World Cup 2026,” Fox’s ad sales, marketing and brand partnerships president Jeff Collins said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming advertisers to our new Upfront location at the New York City Center where we’ll demonstrate how brands can tap into the powerful fandoms drawn to our massive live sports, news and entertainment content along with one of the most exciting brands in streaming, Tubi.”

In addition, Tubi will host its 2026 New Front presentation on March 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET at Pier 59 Studios, where the service will unveil new streaming audience insights, ad tech innovation and partnerships.

During its 2025 upfront, Fox exceeded $2 billion in Upfront revenue from sports on its core properties, excluding the World Cup, representing double-digit growth year-over-year.

Additionally, news saw double-digit volume and strong pricing growth, as well as growth in new advertisers and existing ad commitments, while entertainment achieved increased sell-out levels and strong pricing growth. Tubi notably saw the volume of upfront ad dollars committed grow by 35% year-over-year.

Overall, the largest growth came from the consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and financial categories.

Fox is the latest to lock in its venue and date, following Disney and NBCUniversal, whose presentations will be on May 12 at New York City’s North Javits Center and May 11 at Radio City Music Hall, respectively.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s linear networks business, Discovery Global, has also set its inaugural upfront for May 13 at Madison Square Garden. It is set to split from Warner Bros., which will house the media giant’s studio and streaming assets, in April.

WBD’s board is also considering separate transactions for both companies or the entire company, as well as an alternative separation structure that would enable a merger of Warner Bros. and spin-off of Discovery Global to its shareholders. The company has received multiple bids from Paramount for the entire company and bids from Netflix and Comcast for the studio & streaming business.

WBD’s board is expected to make a decision on whether it will split or sell by Christmas.