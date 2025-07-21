Fox Closes 2025 Upfront With Double-Digit Volume Growth Across News, Sports, Entertainment

Fox Corporation closed its upfront, with double digit-volume growth for the second year in a row across news, sports and entertainment.

An individual familiar with the negotiations told TheWrap that sports exceeded $2 billion in Upfront revenue on core properties, excluding the World Cup, representing double-digit growth year-over-year.

Additionally, news saw double-digit volume and strong pricing growth, as well as growth in new advertisers and existing ad commitments, while entertainment achieved increased sell-out levels and strong pricing growth. Tubi notably saw the volume of upfront ad dollars committed grow by 35% year-over-year. Overall, the largest growth came from the consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and financial categories.

“Unprecedented audience growth across the Fox portfolio has driven better

outcomes for our trusted client partners,” Fox ad sales president Jeff Collins said in a statement. “We thank them for their continued commitment and remain dedicated to making every second of their investment with us count.”

Fox is the second media giant to close its upfront negotiations for the 2025-2026 season.

NBCUniversal touted record ad sales volume, with a 15% increase in commitments across its broadcast offerings, including news, sports and entertainment.

It also was the company’s largest digital upfront and strongest sports upfront in history, though it offered no hard numbers. The company brought in nearly $1 billion in programmatic advertisements and saw record revenue growth across categories including retail, restaurants, auto, travel and financial services – with all of them growing by approximately 12%.

The company’s new 11-year media rights deal with NBA contributed to a 20% increase in new clients compared to the 2024-2025 season and a 45% year-over-year increase in volume. Over 25% of NBCUniversal’s NBA advertisers will be new to broadcast this year.

In addition to the NBA, the Milan Cortina Olympics, Super Bowl LX and the FIFA World Cup drove record volume, outpacing all three of the property’s combined previous benchmarks. Telemundo experienced its best upfront to date, already exceeding the revenue for the previous World Cup with over 10 months until kickoff.

Bravo represented nearly 20% of the company’s entire entertainment demand across broadcast and cable and BravoCon attracted record-breaking interest across all key categories and prompted returning sponsors to commit larger investments to secure category exclusivity and elevate creative activations.

Peacock saw an over 20% year-over-year increase, representing nearly a third of the media giant’s total upfront commitments, while Versant saw a nearly 10% increase in clients investing in its brands.

Meanwhile, Netflix executives recently told analysts during the company’s second quarter earnings call that the “vast majority” of its upfront deals with the major agencies have been completed.

“Those results have generally been in line or slightly better than our targets, and consistent with our goal to roughly double the ads business this year,” Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said.