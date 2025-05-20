Sports, Rebrands and Marching Bands: 6 of the Biggest Takeaways From TV’s Ad Upfronts

A Mickey Mouse marching band, Cowboys cheerleaders and Seth MacFarlane singing — oh my! Last week, Disney, Netflix, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon and YouTube wrapped up their annual upfront presentations to Madison Avenue, leaving advertisers to now face a difficult decision: Where and how to place their bets and allocate their budgets.

That choice will be particularly complicated this year with buyers reevaluating decisions in the face of President Donald Trump’s rapidly-evolving tariff policies. The declining linear TV business is also grappling with more pressure than ever as viewers continue flocking to streaming, a viewership model that’s increasingly popular but has yet to provide the same consistent financial returns that traditional TV did in the past.