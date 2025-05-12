Comcast’s Versant Launches Programming With Traditional Cable Slate — and Alan Cumming

Versant has locked in its programming slate ahead of the cable network portfolio’s spinoff from Comcast and NBCUniversal later this year, with 16 original series, as well as live events like WWE Smackdown and the Critics Choice Awards.

The lineup kicks off with Kristin Cavallari taking her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast on the road on with “Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour” premiering June 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E! with two back-to-back episodes, while “Revival” premieres on Syfy on June 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

Also premiering this summer is E!’s “Plastic Surgery Rewind” hosted by Michelle Versage, and USA Network’s series adaptation of John Grisham’s “The Rainmaker,” starring Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, Lana Parrilla, Madison Iseman, P.J. Byrne, Dan Fogler, Wade Briggs and Robyn Cara.

Then in the fall, WWE Legend Braun Strowman as he eats his way across America in “Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman” on USA Network. Oxygen True Crime will also air four true crime series: “The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher,” “The Death Row Informant,” “The Silent Serial Killer: Gretzler,” and “Killer Grannies.”

Kimora Lee Simmons will close out 2025, returning to E! in December for “Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane,” which will follow the fashionista juggles being a single mom of five as she runs her Baby Phat Brand and a billion-dollar business portfolio.

Kicking off the 2026 lineup will be the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, which is produced by Bob Bain Productions and will air across E! and USA Network on Jan. 4.

Other 2026 premieres will include the series adaptation of Nevada Barr’s New York Times best-selling novel “Anna Pigeon,” murder mystery series “The Killer Among Us” hosted by Alan Cumming and E!’s “Dirty Rotten Scandals,” which will dive into the dark side of “America’s Next Top Model,” “Dr. Phil,” and “The Price is Right” and “The Boston Stranglers.”

Other shows returning to the cable network portfolio include “Live from E!”; “WWE Smackdown” on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network; Syfy’s “Surreal Real Estate Season 3, which returned April 3, USA Network and Syfy’s “Resident Alien” Season 4 on June 6 at 11 p.m. ET/PT, Syfy’s “The Ark” Season 3, airing in 2026; Oxygen True Crime’s “Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins” Season 4 and “Accident, Suicide or Murder” Season 6, “Cold Justice” Season 8 and new episodes of “Snapped” in 2025; and “A Plan to Kill” Season 2 and “Philly Homicide” Season 2 in 2026.

Specific premiere dates will come at a later date. It’s unclear if Versant programming will stream the next day on Peacock.

In addition to USA Network, Oxygen, E! and Syfy, Versant’s portfolio includes Golf Channel, CNBC, MSNBC and digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine.

The publicly-traded company is expected to reach 70 million U.S. households and generate $7 billion in annual revenue.

“Our audiences are among the most devoted in the industry, and their passion fuels everything we do,” Versant entertainment president Val Boreland said in a statement. “By uniting the power of our iconic brands with a commitment to bold, original storytelling, we’re deepening our connection with viewers in new ways.”