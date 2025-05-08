Comcast’s Versant Taps NBCU’s Susie Kricena and Michael Sluchan as Programming Execs

Comcast’s Versant has tapped NBCUniversal execs Susie Kricena and Michael Sluchan as new programming executives for the new company housing Comcast’s cable network portfolio.

Kricena, who most recently served as SVP of content acquisitions at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, has been named SVP of content acquisitions for Versant, where she will spearhead the portfolio’s strategy, evaluation and program licensing.

Sluchan will become Versant’s SVP of scripted content for entertainment, moving over from his role as EVP of scripted series, movies, daytime, kids and co-productions and entertainment content. In his new role, he will lead Versant’s scripted arm, pulling from his knowledge of current series as well as new series in development.

Cori Abraham, Jenny Depper, Janice Ferrell and Rebecca Vazquez-Rhodes have also joined Versant, with Abraham serving as interim department lead and SVP of unscripted content for entertainment across E!, SYFY, USA Network and Oxygen True Crime.

