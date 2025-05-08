Roku Head of Content David Eilenberg Exits, Returns to ITV America as Creative Director

Eilenberg heads back to the company in a newly created role to oversee development of all unscripted series

Roku content chief David Eilenberg
David Eilenberg (Credit: Randy Shrosphire)

David Eilenberg, head of content at Roku since 2022, is returning to ITV America as creative director for all of the company’s unscripted series. A press release from ITV America touted Eilenberg’s “pitch-perfect development skills” and “proven track record in unscripted for the new content universe.”

He’ll be in charge of all unscripted formats, including documentary and competition series, as well as the studio’s brand and digital content initiatives.

Eilenberg will work closely with ITV America CEO David George, to whom he reports, as well as ITVA President Adam Sher and Chief Business Officer Danielle Bibbo.

“David comes back with a wealth of knowledge and insight in tech and a deeper understanding of our clients at a data-driven level that will help us unlock a very complex marketplace,” said George in a press release shared with TheWrap.

“He’s a big part of ITV America’s secret sauce: he knows what works, he knows what’s next and, most importantly, he knows how to have fun doing it. Alongside Adam’s ability to create and elevate opportunity, and Danielle’s business acumen, we’re getting the band back together. I’m even more excited than when Rage Against the Machine reunited,” George wrote.

Eilenberg stated that he was proud of his accomplishments at the Roku Channel,” adding, “I’m overwhelmed with excitement to return home to ITV, its best-in-class teams, and the creative process that’s ultimately where my heart lies.

He continued, “I can’t wait to help bring the next wave of hit television, digital, and branded content to life.”

ITV America is behind such reality hits as “Love Island USA,” Queer Eye,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Voice” and “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

