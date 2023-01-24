Roku Promotes David Eilenberg to Head of Content as Programming VP Departs

David Eilenberg will be entering a new role as Roku’s head of content, as former vice president of programming, Rob Holmes, is set to depart from the company in March after six years.

Eilenberg, who serves as head of originals, first joined the company in March 2022. The news was announced on Tuesday in a company memo. In his new position, Eilenberg will be responsible for overseeing programming and content for Roku Originals and Roku Studios.

“David is terrific, proven, and well-known across the industry and has been leading the charge at Roku, with his terrific team, to establish The Roku Channel as a destination for both scripted and unscripted original content,” said Charlie Collier, Roku’s new chief executive officer, The Wrap confirmed. Collier came on board with Roku after exiting his role as CEO of Fox Entertainment.

“You’ve already accomplished a great deal and have much to be proud of,” Collier continued in his note. “We have the technology, tools, and people to differentiate our businesses, and we’re refining our focus and aligning the media and creative teams with shared, externally facing goals. I am confident that audiences, talent, marketers, and partners will feel the difference as we serve them in more cohesive, elevated, and engaging ways.”

In addition, Collier shared the company is in search of a vice president and head of content delivery and optimization — two newly created roles for the company. Other changes at the company include Roku’s head of subscriptions team — led by Randy Ahn — moving under Roku’s consumer division. Ahn will report to Chris Horenz, Roku’s vice president of customer strategy and planning.