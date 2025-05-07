NBCUniversal to Sell Ad Inventory for Comcast Cable Spinoff Versant in Next 2 Upfront Cycles

NBCUniversal and Comcast’s cable network portfolio spin-off Versant have brokered a new commercial service agreement that will see the former sell domestic advertising inventory for the latter under its One Platform banner.

Under the agreement, Versant’s properties, which include CNBC, E!, Golf Channel, MSNBC, Oxygen, Syfy, USA and digital platforms Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine, will benefit from NBCU’s ad-tech stack, advanced targeting tools and real-time measurement capabilities.

The partnership will cover the next two upfront cycles.

NBCUniversal global advertising and partnerships chairman Mark Marshall will continue to manage the sales strategy and revenue for NBCUniversal and Versant’s key premium properties.

“NBCUniversal first introduced One Platform to make it easy for our clients to access the premium content across our ecosystem in one place,” Marshall said in a statement. “By entering into this partnership with VERSANT, we’re maintaining that simplicity for our partners and ensuring a single, dedicated sales team will represent the companies’ collective inventory and drive revenue for all the iconic IP that our viewers love.”

He will work closesly with Tom Winiarski, who will transition to Versant in the newly created role of executive vice president of ad sales strategy and monetization. Winiarski has served as NBCU’s president of platform monetization for the past five years and brings nearly 30 years of expertise in linear and digital sales, planning and inventory management.

“We’re building Versant as a new, modern media company equipped with industry-leading brands across news, sports and entertainment, and the ability to strike the right partnerships to fuel investment and drive revenue,” Versant CEO Mark Lazarus said. “NBCUniversal operates a best-in-class advertising sales and strategy division, and partnering with Mark Marshall and his team, alongside Tom Winiarski in his new role, will enable Versant to operate seamlessly and with agility from the start.”

In addition to Lazarus, Versant is led by chief financial and operating officer Anand Kini.

Rounding out the leadership team is entertainment president Val Boreland, sports president Matt Hong, distribution and partnerships president Roy Cho, chief communications officer Keith Cocozza, chief human resources officer Brian Dorfler, operations and technology president Jeff Mayzurk, TV networks CFO Kristin Newkirk, chief revenue and business officer David Pietrycha and chief accounting and controller Greg Wright.

Additionally, Jeff Behnke will serve as executive producer and senior vice president of sports production, while Tom Knapp will continue to lead the Golf Channel and Golf Media businesses as executive vice president.

Versant will also have an independent board of directors, led by chairman David Novak. Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts will not be on Versant’s board, but will retain the same economic and voting interests that he currently has in the media conglomerate.

Per a memo from Lazarus to staffers on Tuesday, over 5,000 people have expressed interest in joining Versant over the last month. The company will launch its own careers site later this week, which will list more than 100 open positions.

TheWrap previously reported that the spun-off entity was scouting locations for a corporate headquarters in Manhattan. In addition to its corporate teams, the new location will house some entertainment teams and MSNBC, including its New York studio space and a production facility. CNBC will remain in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, which will also serve as Versant’s technical operations hub. MSNBC and CNBC will also continue to operate its Washington, D.C. Bureau out of 400 North Capitol, where Versant is securing dedicated space.

Lazarus said more information on Versant’s permanent headquarters, as well as a temporary location being referred to as “summer camp,” would be shared soon.