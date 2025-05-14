New CNN Streaming Service to Launch This Fall With Free Subscriptions for Cable Subscribers

The upcoming new CNN streaming service will launch sometime this fall, CEO Mark Thompson informed employees on Tuesday.

The news, first reported by the New York Times, comes 3 years after CNN shuttered CNN+, the network’s previous attempt to enter the streaming marker, just one month after launch.

While speaking to staffers, Thompson revealed at least one major difference between the new service and CNN plus — that existing cable TV subscribers will receive a free subscription. He also said the new streaming service will be tied to the network’s new subscription product, according to NYT.

The new service will also offer a more stripped-down experience very similar to watching CNN on television, and will feature a great deal of content from CNN itself.

Details such as price and what the service will be called have not been made public. However, according to Oliver Darcy, the new service will simply be called CNN.

When asked for comment, representatives for CNN confirmed the accuracy of the Times report and indicated more details will be provided Wednesday during parent company Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfronts presentation.

CNN first announced the new streaming service in January as part of a post-election pivot to a more digital focus that also included more than 200 layoffs. According to the New York Times, Thompson has indicated plans to hire around that many people for the new service.

While CNN is expected to remain present on Max, this new streamer will be similar to its TV offerings. Another subscription-based model will be set around lifestyle content, such as food and fitness.