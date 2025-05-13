Rachel Maddow said she’s glad President Trump got a good bill of health on his most recent medical check-up — she just wishes that he wasn’t also trying to cut healthcare for “tens of millions” of Americans.

On Tuesday, she had Dr. David Kessler, former FDA commissioner, on her MSNBC show to analyze the president’s health report, which included news that two cholesterol-lowering drugs that Trump is taking have been “dramatically” effective.

“The point of this is not necessarily the president’s personal health. The point here is that the president of the United States appears to be improving his own health through access to great medical care and great medical science. That’s what he gets,” said Maddow.

She continued, “Simultaneously, his administration is doing so much to hurt regular Americans’ opportunity to achieve those same good health outcomes the same way.”

Maddow mentioned that Trump has slashed more than $2 billion in research grants to the National Institutes of Health, the government research agency that forms the basis for many of these cutting-edge drugs, as well laying off more than 10,000 employees at the Food and Drug Administration, which makes sure that products are safe for consumption.

“President Trump is personally benefiting in his own health from the scientific and medical infrastructure the U.S. government has built up over decades. He is simultaneously in the process of destroying that infrastructure for everyone else,” she said.

Maddow added, “Trump and his allies in Congress are currently debating how many hundreds of billions of dollars they’re going to cut from Medicaid, which provides health insurance to tens of millions of Americans.”



Kessler explained that Trump’s health has improved since his first term, when a scan showed signs of a plaque build-up in his coronary arteries, which put him at risk of a heart attack.

“His BMI — his body mass index — was just over the threshold for obesity,” said Kessler, who noted that the latest physical showed that Trump has dropped 20 pounds since 2020. Trump has never publicly stated that he is on a GLP-1 drug like Ozempic or Wegovy and the White House refused comment on the subject.

Trump, did, however, go on a public riff about the “fat shot drug” that he said other people are using, including a “businessman friend” who is “highly neurotic” and “seriously overweight.”