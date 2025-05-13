Seth Meyers Cracks Up at Trump Publicly Roasting His Own Friends and Employees | Video

Donald Trump publicly roasted several of his friends — and now employees — to the press this week, taking jabs at their professional reputations, weight and more. Seth Meyers was stunned to see it, but of course got a good laugh as well.

This week, the president zeroed in on three people in particular: Jeanine Pirro, Mehmet Oz and an unnamed third friend, who he swears people would know if he had dropped the name. During his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, Meyers noted that, at least for Pirro and Oz, “people see them not as serious professionals, but as ridiculous TV personalities.”

But the NBC host wasn’t making that assessment himself; he was using Trump’s own words.

“Oz had a very successful show, but it hurt his reputation. Because when you’re in show business, it hurts your reputation a little bit,” Trump explained to the press of his current administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. “It’s good for you, it’s good for you, but in terms of professionalism and being a doctor, it sort of hurts your reputation.”

Trump immediately compared Oz’s bruised reputation to Pirro, who was named this week as the new U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

“She was the toughest, smartest DA maybe in our country’s, in our city’s and state’s history; New York,” he said. “She was really tough, really sharp. Then she did a show, and people didn’t think of it quite the same way. Became more of an entertainment person like us.”

As the clip ended, Meyers was quick to note that being “an entertainment person” seems to be a draw for Trump, considering Pirro is the 23rd current or former Fox News employee to be hired by the Trump administration. But, the NBC host wondered how Pirro and Oz are supposed to take Trump’s words as compliments.

“Are Dr. Oz and Jeanine Pirro supposed to feel good when they hear their so-called friend Donald Trump talking about them like this?” he asked, before imitating Trump more succinctly: “‘Two amazing people, but then they went on TV, and people lost respect for them. Not just me, everyone!’”

Trump also discussed a businessman friend of his during a press conference this week, describing him as “highly neurotic” and “seriously overweight,” and someone who “takes the fat shot drug.”

“In the annals of presidential history, we had FDR’s fireside chats. JFK’s inaugural address, and now Donald Trump saying, ‘My overweight friend takes the fat shot drug,’” Meyers said with a wry expression. “Are you talking about Ozempic, or did you fall asleep watching TV and hallucinate again?”

Meyers was also pretty amused by Trump saying his friend is neurotic, only to then slowly call out terrible features about the person without actually naming a name. What made matters worse, the late night host argued, is that Trump has proven he can speak very highly about friends.

It’s just that the friends he touts are Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.