NBC Sports Will Use AI-Generated Voice of the Late Jim Fagan for Upcoming NBA Coverage

NBC is bringing in a legend from the ’90s when it comes to its upcoming NBA coverage. The brand will be using the AI-generated voice of late narrator Jim Fagan when it comes to league promotion and coverage once the network’s media rights agreement with the league begins in October.

From 1990 to 2002, Fagan’s voice was synonymous with NBC’s coverage of the NBA as he narrated the openers and promotional spots for legendary games and stars like Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and Hakeem Olajuwon. Though Fagan passed away in 2017, NBC Sports will be bringing the broadcaster back through a partnership with Fagan’s family. In this new iteration, Fagan’s voice will be used to narrate certain select title sequences, show opens and promos for NBC Sports’ basketball coverage.

“For many basketball fans, Jim’s unique and recognizable voice immediately conjures a deep sense of nostalgia for a special time in NBA history,” NBC Sports president Rick Cordella said in a Tuesday statement. “His voice perfectly captured the magnitude of the heavyweight matchups and stars that he was introducing. It’s been a joy to work with Jim’s family to recreate his voice and honor his legacy. I’m excited we’re able to introduce his voice to a whole new generation of fans.”

“We’re deeply grateful that NBC Sports had the vision to honor our father’s legacy in such a meaningful way,” Fagan’s daughters Jana Silvia Joyce and Risa Silvia-Koonin added. “He took great pride in his work with NBC Sports, especially in helping set the stage for some of the most memorable moments in NBA history. Knowing that his voice will once again be part of the game he loved — and that a new generation of fans will get to experience it — is incredibly special for our family. He would be so thrilled and proud to be a part of this. It’s been a true pleasure working with NBC Sports on this project.”

The AI voice of Fagan will supplement traditional voiceover work by other artists hired by NBC Sports.

This isn’t the first time NBC has used AI to bring in a sports legend. During the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, Peacock introduced “Your Daily Olympic Recap,” a personalized catchup video that highlighted viewers’ favorite events, which happened to be narrated by AI Al Michaels.