How the NBA Got Its Groove Back: Strategic Trades and Rising Stars Deliver a Rebound

Sports

A series of midseason deals put the focus on the league’s stars and lifted ratings, while its international appeal reflects an enviable global profile

Christopher Smith for TheWrap

After a sluggish start to the season, the NBA appears to be heading into the playoffs in fine shape. In doing so, the league can offer lessons to Hollywood in the art of showcasing and commercially leveraging its stars.

Admittedly, pro basketball rode a bit of a roller coaster before this year’s playoffs, which, after play-in games, begin Saturday. Sluggish early ratings prompted fretting from media partners and hand-wringing about the way the game itself is being played, and whether the strategy of taking an abundance of three-point shots had essentially ruined the sport.

Flash forward, though, and a stunning series of midseason trades effectively reshuffled the NBA’s deck, teaming up high-profile stars old and new, while bringing sizzle to the action and creating soap-opera-worthy storylines to help fuel media attention and fan interest, potentially right up until a champion gets crowned.

