Netflix’s 2025 Christmas Day NFL Games Will Include Cowboys vs. Commanders, Lions vs. Vikings

We now know exactly what matchups to expect on Netflix this Christmas Day. The streamer will be home to the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game as well as the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game. The news was announced on Wednesday as part of Netflix’s advertiser upfronts presentation.

The Cowboys vs. Commanders game will air at 1 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. It will then be following at 4:30 p.m. ET by the Lions vs. Vikings game, which will take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. CBS Sports will produce the games with NFL Media producing the pre, post and studio halftime programming. As for talent, that will be announced at a later date.

“Last year, viewers in 218 countries watched our first-ever worldwide distribution of an NFL game — two games on Christmas Day — on this great service,” Roger Goodell, commissioner of the NFL, said during Netflix’s presentation on Wednesday. “It’s not just about the games themselves. Netflix has always done a great job of taking you behind-the-scenes with some of the biggest stars and the most successful teams in the league. And this year, they’re going to do it again.”

This comes after the resounding success of Netflix’s Christmas Day game last year. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game and the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game reached 65 million U.S. viewers, according to Nielsen. Those two games paired with Beyoncé’s halftime show during the Ravens vs. Texans game became two of the most streamed NFL games in U.S. history with an average audience of over 26.5 million viewers. These games also saw over 30 million viewers globally.

The 2025 games will mark the second year in Netflix’s three-year deal with the NFL to stream the league’s Christmas Day games.

In addition to these games, Netflix is also home to several projects with the NFL, including an upcoming installment of the docuseries “Quarterback,” which will feature Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions and is expected to return in July. The two also collaborated together on last year’s docuseries “Receiver,” which featured Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions. As for the Cowboys, the streamer will be premiering the docuseries “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys” later this year as well as Season 2 of “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.”