Fox Reports 5% Bump in Revenue Last Quarter on Tubi, NFL and Cable Strength

Fox Corporation reported a 5% year-over-year increase in revenue its first quarter earnings for 2026 on Thursday morning before the market opened. Most of the company’s growth was attributed to an increase in advertising revenue driven by both Tubi and the return of the NFL.

On the traditional television side, distribution revenues increased by 3% year-over-year to hit $1.92 billion. This was due to a 3% increase in the cable network programming segment as well as a 2% increase in the television segment. But the biggest source for the quarter’s growth was Fox’s advertising revenue.

Revenues increased 6% largely driven by the continued growth of Tubi, the company’s FAST streaming platform and the return of the NFL. Strong news pricing and higher sports pricing partially offset the lower political advertising spends the company saw this quarter. Last year, Q1 was an especially strong quarter for Fox when it came to political advertising thanks to the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Additionally, content and other revenues increased 12% during the quarter.

On Thursday, Fox also announced a $1.5 billion stock repurchase plan in an effort to boost its share price.

“The quality of our assets and their consistent capacity to deliver financially gives me great confidence in the positive outlook for Fox,” said Lachlan Murdoch, executive chair and chief executive officer at Fox, wrote in a letter to shareholders. “This morning’s announcement to leverage the strength of our balance sheet with a $1.5 billion accelerated share repurchase transaction clearly underscores this confidence along with our commitment to creating value for our shareholders.”

However, profits were down during the quarter. Net income was $609 million during the quarter, a 27% decrease year over year. During the first quarter of 2025, Fox reported a significant net income increase that was driven by the company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) growth as well as a change in fair value after the company’s investment in the sports betting company Flutter was recognized in non-operating income.

Here are the key results:

Net Income: $609 million, a 27% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Earnings Per Share: $1.51 adjusted, a 4% year-over-year increase compared to $1.10 expected by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance.

Revenue: $3.74 billion, up 5% year-over-year compared to $3.57 billion expected by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance for the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA: $1.07 billion, a 1%% year-over-year increase.

