Tubi Partners With Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat on 4 Movies From Kinigra Deon, 85 South Show

Tubi is partnering with Kevin Hart’s global entertainment company Hartbeat for its first exclusive creator content deal. As part of the Tubi for Creators program, the ad-supported streamer will launch four creator-driven movies from Hartbeat throughout 2026. They will be available to Tubi’s global audience of 100 million monthly active users.

The first of the upcoming movies will be spearheaded by Kinigra Deon, the scripted content creator who has 5.5 million YouTube subscribers and who writes, directs and stars in the film. “Sundown” is a supernatural thriller that follows a group of Black college friends who take a wrong turn and wind up in a racially hostile town. They soon learn that the terrifying myths they’ve heard about are real.

The next movie comes from DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller of 85 South Show, which has 3.4 million Instagram followers. “85 South: Dead End” is a horror-comedy that details a Southern road trip that goes off the rails once some friends discover an odd town where no one ever leaves.

Two additional movies will be announced at a later date.

“This first slate of exclusive titles under Tubi for Creators is an exciting milestone, and partnering with Hartbeat ensures we’re working with top-tier talent and voices that truly reflect our diverse audience. We’re proud to create a pathway for creators to break into Hollywood while staying true to their authentic voice,” said Rich Bloom, general manager of creator programs as well as executive vice president of business development at Tubi.

“Hartbeat has always been about championing the creators who shape culture and move audiences,” added Jeff Clanagan, president and chief distribution officer at Hartbeat. “Through this partnership with Tubi, we’re excited to give talent like Kinigra Deon, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller the space to bring their authentic voices — and their audiences — to a global streaming platform that celebrates creator-driven storytelling, delivering smart, funny and fresh films that reflect the culture.”