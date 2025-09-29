Evan Shapiro’s Content Creator Comedy ‘Skit’ Lands November Release at Tubi

“Skit,” a new comedy from producer Evan Shapiro, has secured a Nov. 14 release on Tubi.

The film will have a 30-day exclusive streaming window on the free service before beginning worldwide sales. Movie and TV distribution company Filmhub has partnered with Shapiro and his production company EShap for worldwide distribution rights to the comedy.

“Skit” is the feature debut of writer/directors Badr Mastrouq and Des Lombardo, produced over only eight days with a meager budget of $65,000. The film was produced under SAG-AFTRA’s Ultra Low Budget Project Agreement (UPA) in the fall of 2023. Jamie Linn Watson, Nataly Aukar, Jamie Shapiro, Alise Morales, Lukas Arnold and Jacob Kaplan star in the film.

“The Creator Economy has opened the door for independent voices to find homes on the same platforms as traditional entertainment,” Evan Shapiro said. “The next stage of the entertainment industry’s revolution is the ‘Affinity Economy’ where success isn’t just about scale, it’s about depth. True power lies in creators connecting directly with communities, sparking emotion and passion and ‘Skit’ is a perfect case study in this shift. I’m thrilled to partner with Filmhub and our friends at Tubi to bring it to life.”

A poser for “Skit.” (ESHAP)

“Skit” takes place in 2007, following three female college students trying to gain YouTube virality in the early days of user-generated content on the internet. A plot synopsis from describes the film as “a kooky, relatable coming-of-age farce” made by creators, about creators.

“As we expand from traditional film and TV to more creator-led content, there’s no better creative partner than Evan and EShap to help chart the course,” Alan d’Escragnolle, CEO and co-founder of Filmhub, said in a statement. “At Filmhub, we focus on supporting storytellers by ensuring that films like ‘Skit’ not only get made but also reach the audiences they were created for. Powering the connection between creatives and the audiences who will engage with their stories is an important part of what we do. Our collaboration with Tubi provides exactly that kind of opportunity, giving creator-driven stories the visibility they deserve and the chance to leave a lasting cultural impact.”

Evan Shapiro serves as a producer on the independent project through his production company EShap, as does star (and Evan’s daughter) Jamie Shapiro. Paul Bukoskey, a former intern at EShap, also produces.

“We wanted to make something that not only reflected the rise of creators but was made by them,” Evan Shapiro added. “I’ve been mentoring the writers and directors since my NYU class, and this is their first feature. I decided to self-finance on a contained budget so that the project had the best chance to make its money back — because the most powerful statement you can make as an emerging artist is ‘my first feature made money.’ This film is a collective effort, from my daughter Jamie producing and assembling the cast, to comedians and creators driving both the performances and the audience connection. ‘Skit’ proves you don’t have to wait to be greenlit. You can build your own community, make your own rules, and defy the gravity of the media apocalypse.”

“We’re excited to partner with Filmhub and Evan Shapiro to bring ‘Skit’ to our Tubi audience of 100 million monthly active users,” Rich Bloom, general manager, creator programs & EVP of business development at Tubi, said. “Tubi for Creators is designed to support independent storytellers — giving them creative freedom and the scale to expand their audiences. Tubi offers a platform where bold, breakthrough work can live alongside iconic movies and TV, making it the ideal home for ‘Skit’ and its creator-led ensemble.”