Industry Leaders Address the Future of Independent Film Financing at TheGrill

Independent filmmaking is in flux, and some of the industry’s most influential leaders are gathering to address its uncertain future. At TheWrap’s flagship conference, TheGrill 2025, producers, executives and creatives will take the stage on Sept. 30 at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles for a candid conversation on what it really takes to make movies – and money – in today’s indie landscape.

The session, titled “The State of Indie Filmmaking: Show Me the Money (If There Is Any)” presented by City National Bank, will discuss rising costs and disappearing distribution deals to blurred producing roles and shifting streaming models. This panel will take an unflinching look at the challenges – and opportunities – shaping the future of independent film. How are producers and financiers adapting to shrinking margins? What does it mean when actors come attached with executive producer credits? And where is the money, if anywhere, still flowing in indie film today?

About the Panelists

Jasmine Daghighian is the VP, Film at Topic Studios. She is shaping Topic Studios’ acclaimed slate with recent projects including Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain” (Searchlight) and Michael Angelo Covino’s Cannes favorite “Splitsville” (Neon).

Sev Ohanian is the founder of Ryan Coogler's production company Proximity Media, whose credits include recent blockbuster hit "Sinners" to Oscar-nominated films such as "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Tommy Oliver is a filmmaker and the Emmy and Sundance-winning founder of Confluential Films, with recent projects including Riz Ahmed's "Hamlet," Netflix's "The Perfect Find," Apple TV+'s "Fancy Dance" and BET+'s "Young. Wild. Free."

Nina Shaw is a founding partner at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano and one of Hollywood's most respected entertainment attorneys, representing award-winning actors, writers, producers and directors.

The discussion will be moderated by TheWrap's founder and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman.

These speakers are part of an already impressive lineup, including:

Entertainment Moguls : Music mogul Irving Azoff , Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg , legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer and entrepreneur Kimbal Musk .

: Music mogul , Hollywood heavyweight , legendary producer and entrepreneur . Creators as Studios : Dhar Mann Studios founder Dhar Mann and CEO Sean Atkins .

: Dhar Mann Studios founder and CEO . Media & Tech Leaders : Fox Corporation CTO Melody Hildebrandt , Paramount Global EVP and Yves Bergquist , Director, AI in Media, USC’s Entertainment Technology Center.

: Fox Corporation CTO , Paramount Global EVP and , Director, AI in Media, USC’s Entertainment Technology Center. Distribution Executives : Warner Bros. Pictures president of global distribution Jeff Goldstein , Regal Cineworld CEO Eduardo Acuna , The Walt Disney Studios head of theatrical distribution Andrew Cripps and Greg Foster , Owner and Principal, Foster + Crew.

: Warner Bros. Pictures president of global distribution , Regal Cineworld CEO , The Walt Disney Studios head of theatrical distribution and , Owner and Principal, Foster + Crew. Sports Streaming : Head of Fubo Studios Pamela Duckworth , Roku head of sports Joe Franzetta , Bleacher Report GM Bennett Spector , Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO & president Ross Gerber and Fox Sports analyst Rachel Nichols .

: Head of Fubo Studios , Roku head of sports , Bleacher Report GM , Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO & president and Fox Sports analyst . Agency & Talent: WME leadership, including Mark Shapiro, Christian Muirhead, and Richard Weitz.

About TheGrill

For over a decade, TheGrill has been known for convening the most influential voices across film, television, music, tech and finance for a day of exclusive panels, high-level networking and meaningful dialogue. The event provides a unique forum to examine the forces transforming entertainment – and to spotlight the leaders shaping its future.

