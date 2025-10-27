Discovery Global Sets Inaugural Upfront Post-Warner Bros. Split

Discovery Global is set to host its inaugural upfront presentation to advertisers on May 13 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden following its split from Warner Bros. in April.

The presentation will see Discovery Global outline its vision to Madison advenue and spotlight its key leadership. It will continue to represent Warner Bros.’ domestic ad inventory during the 2026/27 upfront.

Networks that will be highlighted during the upfront will include Adult Swim, Bleacher Report, CNN, Discovery, Food Network, HBO, HGTV, Investigation Discovery (ID), Magnolia, OWN, TBS, TLC and TNT Sports. It will also feature streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+, as well as Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group and DC Studios.

“At Discovery Global, we will seek to inspire and empower audiences through bold storytelling and engaging stories,” Discovery Global CEO Gunnar Wiedenfels said in a statement. “We are committed to deepening connections between people and the world around them—while delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that help brands engage meaningfully with our passionate global audience. By uniting creativity with intelligence, we aim to build lasting partnerships and deliver measurable results.”

“The 2026 Upfront will mark a bold new chapter for Discovery Global and Warner Bros. —where strategic vision meets brand leadership across Sports, News, Entertainment, and Streaming,” WBD U.S. ad sales president and head of platform monetization Bobby Voltaggio said. “Through cutting-edge innovation in ad tech, data, and product development, we’re not just shaping the future—we’re inviting our partners to build it with us.”

While Warner Bros. Discovery is continuing on with its planned split, the company has also announced a strategic review of alternatives, in which the board will also consider separate transactions for Warner Bros. and Discovery Global or a deal for the entire combined company. Additionally, WBD said it would consider an alternative separation structure that would enable a merger of Warner Bros. and spin-off of Discovery Global to its shareholders.

There is no deadline or definitive timetable set for this review process. The company noted that it does not intend to make any further announcements about this review until the board approves a specific transaction or determines that further disclosure is necessary.

“While the structure of our company is transforming, our shared commitment to creating meaningful connections between audiences and brands remains stronger than ever,” WBD ad sales president Ryan Gould and go-to-market head added. “We’re looking forward to showcasing how the world-class portfolios of both Discovery Global and Warner Bros. can connect advertisers with high-impact consumer engagement and drive unmatched value.”

When asked about its 2025 upfront results during its second quarter earnings call in August, Wiedenfels said that while there were concerns due to the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, the ad market “held up very well.”

“We’ve seen prices up across all categories, more so in sports than in general entertainment. On the digital side, there is some price pressure, but we’ve maintained a very strong price premium for the quality of inventory that we’re delivering, he added at the time. “So net-net, I’m very happy with the outcome.”

Discovery Global is the latest to set a date for its upfront presentation, following Disney and NBCUniversal/Versant.

Disney will return to the North Javits Center on May 12, while NBCUniversal returns to Radio City Music Hall on May 11. Telemundo will also make its return to the Tuesday evening slot on May 12 as it entertains clients at an exclusive experience in New York City ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.