Warner Bros. Discovery Has Received Interest From ‘Multiple Parties’ for Both the Company and WB

This comes after WBD deflected Paramount Skydance’s initial takeover approach earlier this month

Warner Bros. Discovery said it’s received interest from “multiple parties” for both the company as a whole and Warner Bros., the company announced on Tuesday.

The company will continue to enact its plan to divide into two separate companies, Warner Bros. and Discovery Global. But given what the company has deemed “unsolicited interest” from others interested in purchasing WBD assets, its Board of Directors has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

