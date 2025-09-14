‘Fox & Friends’ Host Brian Kilmeade Apologizes for Saying Homeless Should Be Euthanized: ‘Extremely Callous’ | Video

“Fox & Friends” cohost Brian Kilmeade issued an apology Sunday for comments he made last week about the homeless and unhoused in the U.S. While discussing the killing of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina, Kilmeade suggested “involuntary lethal injection” as a solution.

“Yeah, and it actually happened when we were together on Wednesday, Lawrence. In the morning, we were discussing the murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina and how to stop these kinds of attacks by homeless, mentally ill assailants, including institutionalizing or jailing such people so they cannot attack again,” Kilmeade said Sunday.

“Now during that discussion, I wrongly said they should get lethal injections. I apologize for that extremely callous remark. I am obviously aware that not all mentally ill, homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion.”

Zarutska was stabbed in the neck by Decarlos Brown, who was living in the Statesville Avenue shelter at the time of the crime. Zarutska died on board the train she and Brown were traveling on, and Brown was charged with first degree murder.

Kilmeade and cohost Lawrence Jones were discussing the murder on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday when Jones said that “a lot of [the homeless and unhoused] don’t want to take the programs or get the help that is necessary, you can’t give them a choice. Either you take the resources that we’re gonna give you, or you’re going to be locked up in jail.”

“Or involuntary lethal injection,” Kilmeade chimed in. “Just kill ’em.”