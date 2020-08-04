Fox Narrowly Tops Wall Street’s Q4 Earnings Expectations Despite Pandemic

Although Fox warned the coronavirus pandemic could have adverse affects on its bottom line going forward, the company managed to come slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations in reporting its fourth quarter earnings.

For the three months ending on June 30, representing the company’s fourth fiscal quarter for 2020, Fox reported $2.42 billion in revenue, topping analyst estimates of $2.4 billion. Fox also posted an adjusted earnings per share of 62 cents, which beat projections of 57 cents.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, revenue was down 4% from 2.51 billion. This is the first fourth quarter since 2017 that Fox was not airing a World Cup. For the full fiscal 2020 year, Fox reported $12.30 billion in revenue, an 8% increase from the $11.39 billion from the prior year.

“Fox delivered strong results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, even in spite of the unprecedented environment in which we all continue to operate,underscoring the strength of our brands and content offering,” CEO Lachlan Murdoch said. “We continue to expand the way audiences interact and connect with our brands while simultaneously diversifying and enhancing our revenue base. We entered the COVID-19 crisis on sound operational and financial footing and we expect to emerge from this pandemic more competitive, more focused and even more strongly positioned to deliver value for our viewers, partners and shareholders in the years ahead.”

The majority of the impact from COVID-19 was felt on the television segment’s advertising revenue, which dropped by 22% due to fewer local advertisers and the loss of sports and entertainment programming, the former of which only recently has returned. The ad revenue loss would have been worse if not for higher fees from Fox News, the company said.

Fox executives will hold a call with analysts at 5:30 p.m. ET.

More to come…