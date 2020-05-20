Fox Nation Acquires Streaming Rights to ‘Duck Dynasty’

Fox News’ on-demand streaming service will roll out adventure-themed programming in June

| May 20, 2020 @ 4:42 PM
duck dynasty

The hit A&E show “Duck Dynasty” has a new home: Fox Nation.

Fox News’ on-demand streaming service is rolling out adventure-based programming for subscribers in June, starting with seasons one through six streaming on June 1. On June 15, seasons seven through 11 will start streaming.

On June 8, the platform will start streaming a new original outdoor lifestyle series hosted by Fox News contributor and retired Staff Sergeant Johnny “Joey” Jones, who typically offers political and military analysis on the network. On each of the six episodes of “Fox Nation Outdoors,” Jones will embark on a two-day hunting trip with a special guest. Those include Ted Nugent, retired four-star Marine General Walter Boomer, actor and UFC star Randy Couture, country music star Granger Smith and NASCAR’s Kurt Busch and Richard Childress.

Also Read: Fox Nation Celebrates First Anniversary of Streaming Platform Full of 'Escapism'

“What we’re seeing is that a traditional Fox audience and a nontraditional Fox audience is embracing these sorts of programs that have Fox-centered values to them, but they aren’t political opinion programming in the traditional Fox News sense,” Fox Nation head John Finley told TheWrap last year while celebrating the platform’s year anniversary. At the time, he likened the audience’s interest in nonpolitical shows — like Brian Kilmeade’s history show “What Made America Great,” Abby Hornacek’s travel series “PARK’D,” Ed Henry’s sports-themed “Front Row Seat” and Ainsley Earhardt’s “Bible Study” – to “escapism.”

“What Made America Great” is also premiering its fifth season on June 29. In honor of all the big adventure-themed roll-outs, Fox Nation is giving a discount of 25 percent off all yearly subscriptions, accessible with the promotion code SAVE25.

17 Times Fox News Hosts Criticized Donald Trump, From Charlottesville to Helsinki (Photos)

  • megyn kelly fox news criticizes trump Fox News
  • megyn kelly trump tweet fox news criticize Twitter
  • fox news republican debate criticizes trump Getty
  • bill o'reilly fox news criticizes trump Fox News
  • shepard smith russia fox news criticizes trump Fox News
  • fox news reince priebus chris wallace criticizes trump Fox News
  • shepard smith fox news criticisizes trump Fox News
  • Chris Wallace Fox News Sunday trump criticism Fox News
  • bill o'reilly trump interview fox news critical Fox News
  • shepard smith russia hack fox news criticizes trump Fox News
  • shepard smith cnn fake news fox news criticizes trump Fox News
  • fox news trump criticism neil cavuto Fox News
  • fox news trump criticism shepard smith donald trump jr lies Fox News
  • fox news hosts criticize trump eboni k williams charlottesville Fox News
  • fox news hosts criticize trump brian kilmeade trump tweet russia helsinki putin Fox News
  • fox news hosts criticize trump neil cavuto russia helsinki putin Fox News
  • fox news hosts criticize trump trish regan russia helsinki putin Fox News
1 of 18

Donald Trump’s favorite network, Fox News, isn’t always rosy on what he says and does, especially when he backs Russia over the U.S. intelligence community

It's been known for a long time that Donald Trump is a fan of Fox News. And, in turn, the conservative network is a fan of his, often running positive stories about the administration that Trump then uses to fuel his Twitter feed. But Fox News isn't always on board the Trump Train. Here are 17 times Fox News gave Trump the business.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE