Fox Nation Acquires Streaming Rights to ‘Duck Dynasty’

The hit A&E show “Duck Dynasty” has a new home: Fox Nation.

Fox News’ on-demand streaming service is rolling out adventure-based programming for subscribers in June, starting with seasons one through six streaming on June 1. On June 15, seasons seven through 11 will start streaming.

On June 8, the platform will start streaming a new original outdoor lifestyle series hosted by Fox News contributor and retired Staff Sergeant Johnny “Joey” Jones, who typically offers political and military analysis on the network. On each of the six episodes of “Fox Nation Outdoors,” Jones will embark on a two-day hunting trip with a special guest. Those include Ted Nugent, retired four-star Marine General Walter Boomer, actor and UFC star Randy Couture, country music star Granger Smith and NASCAR’s Kurt Busch and Richard Childress.

“What we’re seeing is that a traditional Fox audience and a nontraditional Fox audience is embracing these sorts of programs that have Fox-centered values to them, but they aren’t political opinion programming in the traditional Fox News sense,” Fox Nation head John Finley told TheWrap last year while celebrating the platform’s year anniversary. At the time, he likened the audience’s interest in nonpolitical shows — like Brian Kilmeade’s history show “What Made America Great,” Abby Hornacek’s travel series “PARK’D,” Ed Henry’s sports-themed “Front Row Seat” and Ainsley Earhardt’s “Bible Study” – to “escapism.”

“What Made America Great” is also premiering its fifth season on June 29. In honor of all the big adventure-themed roll-outs, Fox Nation is giving a discount of 25 percent off all yearly subscriptions, accessible with the promotion code SAVE25.