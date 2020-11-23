Fox Nation Launches Original Holiday Movie Featuring ‘Fox & Friends’ Stars (Video)

Watch out Hallmark, Lifetime and Netflix: Fox News Media’s Fox Nation is joining the original holiday TV movie business this season with the premiere of “Christmas in the Rockies,” the SVOD’s first holiday-themed original scripted production. And this title will have two Fox News Channel friends in it.

Per Fox Nation, “Christmas in the Rockies” follows the journey of Katie Jolly (Kimberly-Sue Murray), “a driven young woman with aspirations to leave her small town of Homewood and the family business behind for a career in New York City. Katie’s dreams come to a halt when her father’s sudden injury leaves the future of the company on her shoulders. Saddled with Jolly Lumber’s looming financial troubles, she must also navigate the complexities of love and family as well as the pressure to win the annual Lumberjack Competition.”

The movie, which stars Murray, Stephen Huszar and Trish Stratus, will begin streaming this Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, and feature cameos from “Fox & Friends” co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt. Yes, those two will appear during “Christmas in the Rockies” as Jolly Lumber customers, “ending with an invitation for Katie to join the signature morning hosts on the curvy couch in New York City.”

Watch the trailer for Fox Nation’s “Christmas in the Rockies” via the video above.

“Christmas in the Rockies” is produced by Brain Power Studio in association with INSP Films and FOX Nation. The movie is exclusive to Fox Nation in the U.S. until next November.

According to Fox News Media, Fox Nation has also acquired the rights to Christmas movies “Christmas on the Range” and “Christmas on the Coast,” which are available for streaming now.

Fox News Media’s Fox Nation, which features lifestyle/entertainment shows, historical documentaries and investigative series from Fox News personalities, is available for $5.99 a month or $64.99 a year.