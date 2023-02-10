Fox News anchor Julie Banderas shook up “Gutfeld!” on Thursday night when she swore and announced she is divorcing her husband of nearly 14 years, Andrew Sansone.

When the panel led by host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine’s Day, which is next Tuesday, Banderas chimed in, “F— Valentine’s Day. It is stupid. I mean, even when I was married, I didn’t get s—.”

She followed that up with, “Well, I am going to get a divorce. I am going to go ahead and say it here for the first time.” She added, “Congratulations are in order.”

People thought she might have been joking, but Sansone doubled down on her bleeped announcement on Twitter, saying, “I wasn’t kidding.” Prior to the show, she teased her “little announcement” on Twitter.

Tune into @Gutfeldfox tonight at 11pm ET. I have a little announcement at the end of the show. (During the Valentines Day segment ironically) pic.twitter.com/XVqLzfClUr — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) February 10, 2023

In December, she tweeted that she and financial adviser Sansone, whom she married in August 2009, had separated and that he was “soon to be [my] ex.”

The couple’s relationship has already been public fodder. She announced their engagement during an episode of America’s Election Headquarters on Sep. 21, 2008. Sansone is on the board of Habitat for Humanity and the two met when she hosted an event for the organization. They have three children.

Banderas joined Fox News in March 2005 as a general-assignment reporter and replaced Laurie Dhue as the anchor for Fox Report Weekend in 2008. After taking maternity leave in 2010, she returned to general assignment duty.