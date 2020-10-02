Go Pro Today

Fox News’ Chris Wallace: First Family Declined Masks During Debate (Video)

The moderator of Tuesday’s debate between President Trump and Joe Biden revealed the two sides treated masks very differently

| October 2, 2020 @ 6:47 AM

Fox News’ Chris Wallace said Friday morning that while moderating Tuesday night’s debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, he didn’t see the Trump family wearing masks. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for the coronavirus late Thursday.

“Everybody that was in that hall had tested negative. The interesting thing, however, was that the Cleveland Clinic, which set up the safety rules, said that everybody in the hall — with the exception of the president, the vice president and myself — had to wear a mask,” he explained Friday on “Fox & Friends.”

When former vice president Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, came into the hall, Wallace said, she was wearing a mask, as were the members of her party. The masks stayed on through the debate.

Conversely, he said, the first lady entered the hall in a mask but removed it once she sat down. “I didn’t see when they came in, but all the other members of the first family that I saw there — including Ivanka, Tiffany — when they sat down, they weren’t wearing masks,” Wallace said.

Further, he said he was told by other reporters that the first family was approached by a Cleveland Clinic employee offering masks but that members of the Trump family “waved them away.”

“It is worth noting the way different people treated the safety rules inside the hall differently,” he said.

During the debate itself, Trump attacked Biden for his frequent mask wearing, saying, “I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away, he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

