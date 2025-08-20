Fox News’ Dana Perino Insists Newsom’s Trump Trolling Is ‘Cringe’ and ‘Just Not Funny’ | Video

Fox News personality Dana Perino was adamant on Tuesday’s episode of “The Five” that she gets what the joke is with Gavin Newsom’s parodies of Donald Trump social media posts. She thinks “it’s just not funny.”

Newsom has recently started doing ALL CAPS parodies of Donald Trump’s social media posts, only from his own POV, which has drawn a lot of attention to the California governor. On Monday, Perino dismissed Newsom’s efforts to mock the president and promote his own agenda in this way, saying in part that he is “making a fool of yourself, stop it,” and that “he has to be a little bit more serious” if he wants to be President of the United States.

Setting aside the fact that the current president didn’t have to “be a little bit more serious” to get his job, people mocked Perino for those comments, accusing her among other things of not getting the joke. And so it is on Tuesday’s “The Five” she waded into it again.

“California’s got a huge amount of problems. And if you think about Mamdani, his authenticity is what rocketed him to the top. And now you have Cuomo trying to copy him, and it’s just cringe. And that was my point. Is that if you’re doing this and it’s not authentic and you’re trying to do somebody else who you say is Hitler and you think that we don’t get the joke, oh no, we get the joke, it’s just not funny,” Perino said in part.

Shortly after the episode aired, Newsom clapped back with another Trump parody.

“DANA “DING DONG” PERINO (NEVER HEARD OF HER UNTIL TODAY!) IS MELTING DOWN BECAUSE OF ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM! FOX HATES THAT I AM AMERICA’S MOST FAVORITE GOVERNOR (“RATINGS KING”) SAVING AMERICA — WHILE TRUMP CAN’T EVEN CONQUER THE “BIG” STAIRS ON AIR FORCE ONE ANYMORE!!! TRUMP HAS “LOST HIS STEP” AND FOX IS LOSING IT BECAUSE WHEN I TYPE, AMERICA NOW WINS!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. — GCN,” Newsom said.

Meanwhile, Newsom explained last week in a press conference what his strategy is. “I hope it’s a wakeup call. The President of the United States — I’m sort of following his example. And if you’ve got issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns about what he’s putting out as president,” he said in part.

He continued: “So to the extent it’s gotten some attention, I’m pleased. But I think the deeper question is: How have we allowed the normalization of his tweets, Truth Social posts over the course of the last many years to go without similar scrutiny and notice?”