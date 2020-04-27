Fox News Drops Diamond & Silk After Pro-Trump Sisters Spread False Coronavirus Conspiracies (Report)

The Trump-supporting pair made weekly videos for Fox Nation, but the last available episode dates back to March 31

| April 27, 2020 @ 3:52 PM
Diamond & Silk

Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Fox News this month appears to have parted ways with Diamond & Silk, the Trump-supporting sisters who became YouTube sensations, after the duo spread false conspiracy theories about the coronavirus on social media.

The sisters, who had a weekly show on the Fox Nation streaming service, won’t be seen “on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon” due to “what they’ve said and tweeted,” an unnamed individual with knowledge of the matter told the Daily Beast, which first reported the news.

On Monday, the most recent episode available on the Fox Nation website was uploaded back on March 31, and the duo — up until this point — has not missed uploading one of their weekly episodes since December 2018. They also haven’t appeared as guest commentators on any Fox News show since March 7, when they were interviewed by Trish Regan, who herself was let go after claiming on air that the coronavirus was “another attempt to impeach the president.”

Reps for Fox News and Diamond & Silk did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

Also Read: Diamond and Silk Attribute Rise in Coronavirus Deaths to Media Wanting to Make Trump Look Bad (Video)

In 2018, Lynnette Hardaway (Diamond) and Rochelle Richardson (Silk) landed a weekly series on Fox Nation, to offer five-minute commentary on the day’s events. The sisters had first risen in popularity on social media due to their pro-Trump, right-wing commentary online during the 2016 presidential election.

During the pandemic, Diamond & Silk have promoted false conspiracies and dangerous misinformation about COVID-19, such as by falsely suggesting that the rising number of reported deaths is a conspiracy by the media to make Trump look bad, or that the virus was “man-made” and that there was “deep state action going on behind-the-scenes.”

Their false statements reached a tipping point on April 8, when Twitter temporarily locked the duo’s account after they had incorrectly told their 1.4 million followers that “quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!”

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

