Fox News Expands Role for President of Digital Porter Berry to Oversee New Media

Fox News on Tuesday expanded president of Fox News Digital and editor-in-chief Porter Berry’s title to include “New Media” under his direction. Berry’s beefed-up title coincided with Fox News striking a licensing deal with the “Ruthless” podcast, a conservative political talk show.

The “Ruthless” podcast launched in 2020 and has become one of the more popular right-leaning shows since then. The show is hosted by four young-ish men — Josh Holmes, Michael Duncan, John Ashbrook and Shashank Tripathi, who is better known on X as “Comfortably Smug” — and has 120,000 subscribers on YouTube; the four “Ruthless” co-hosts, beyond leading their own show, also make frequent appearances on Megyn Kelly’s popular YouTube program “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

The “Ruthless” hosts were also among the first commentators to score a seat in the Trump administration’s “New Media” section in the White House press briefing room earlier this year.

Berry, meanwhile, will oversee the “Ruthless” integration into Fox News as part of his expanded role. His new title is president and editor-in-chief of Fox News Digital and New Media.

The Fox News veteran — who has served as a producer for Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity, among his more recent digital responsibilities, in his 21 years at the company — will report to Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News president & executive editor Jay Wallace.

“I am honored to step into the New Media role and advance Suzanne’s bold vision across digital, social and podcasting,” Berry said in a statement. “As the creator economy continues to evolve — a spirit that ‘Ruthless’ has championed from the start — we are expanding our reach to meet audiences wherever they engage with Fox News Media content, which remains in a league of its own.”

The “Ruthless” quartet will make their debut on “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Tuesday evening, a Fox News source told TheWrap.

“We are thrilled to take ‘Ruthless’ to the next level through this strategic partnership,” the co-hosts said in a statement. “There is a growing appetite for authentic political and cultural conversations, and our podcast delivers with no-holds-barred, irreverent takes that deeply resonate with our dedicated audience.”

