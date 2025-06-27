Fox News Host Rolls Her Eyes on Air Over Sen. Tom Cotton’s Iran Raid Assessment: ‘Is No One Concerned?’

Jessica Tarlov could not help but roll her eyes over Senator Tom Cotton’s assessment of the mission success of the past weekend’s bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites.

“The Five” host broke down Cotton’s response that the goal of the raid was “not part of the mission to destroy the uranium.” This coming after Trump spent the last few days assuring the American people that the facilities and Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been “obliterated.” Tarvlov rolled her eyes as she read.

“Why wouldn’t it be,” she asked. “If you thought the uranium was in Fordow, why wouldn’t you want to totally obliterate it. Is no one concerned that there is 900 pounds of uranium maybe in a truck driving around the mountains there?”

She added: “Time will tell, but I thought it was a very poor showing.”

“The Five” also touched on Trump’s continued harassment of the media – something that has only grown stronger in the days since the bombing. In the wake of CNN posting that the strikes were not as successful as the president made them out to be on social media he’s only harried them more.

Jessica: Trump hates the press



Compagno: He hates the biased press



Jessica: They decide who is biased on a daily basis. He does it all the time. He goes, “oh, you’re not so bad today” and tomorrow.. he says, “I hate you again” pic.twitter.com/UfDsMGUksA — Acyn (@Acyn) June 26, 2025

“Donald Trump hates the press,” Tarlov said. “It’s his number one witch hunt.”

“He hates the biased press,” legal analyst Emily Compagno interjected.

“But they decide who is biased on a daily basis,” Tarlov responded. “He does it all the time. He goes, ‘Oh, you’re not so bad today’ and tomorrow he says, ‘I hate you again.’”

This discussion came on the heels of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth going after former Fox News colleague Jennifer Griffin after she questioned the level of success of the raid herself in a press briefing.

“Do you have certainty that all the highly enriched uranium was inside the Fordow Mountain?” Griffin asked. “Are you certain none of that highly enriched uranium was moved?”

Hegseth responded: “Jennifer, you’ve been about the worst.”

The Secretary of Defense went on to say Griffin was perhaps the most prominent reporter “who misrepresents what the president says” about the success of the weekend’s bomb strike.

You can watch “The Five” segment in the video above.