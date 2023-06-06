Fox News Host Harris Faulkner Says ‘I’ve Been Asked to Leave a Restaurant’ for Publicly Praying Over Her Meal

Taking her turn in Tucker Carlson’s old time slot on Fox News, Harris Faulkner unleashed a blistering, biblical monologue about the ongoing “attack” on the Christian faith in America, saying at one point that she’s been kicked out of a restaurant for folding her hands in prayer over a meal.

Her tale kicked up a storm of feathers on Twitter, where reactions ranged from total shock to disbelief in the veracity of her story. Or both, as would naturally be the case with congressman-turned-CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger.

Like many, his awful-if-true reaction suggested it was “most likely” that Faulkner was lying about the incident:

We need the name of this restaurant and when it happened. If true that’s awful.



IF it’s not true… which seems most likely the case… then there needs to be accountability. Lies are not the tool of the Lord. And the USA isn’t his god https://t.co/ppUV0XGQk6 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 6, 2023

“Of course. she won’t review the name of the “restaurant” because she doesn’t want to get fired after costing FOX News yet another expensive defamation lawsuit,” tweeted @OccupyDemocrats.

Faulkner, wearing all-black with gold crucifix earrings, kicked off her weeklong run in the 8 p.m. slot at “Fox News Tonight with a nearly eight-minute, fire-and-brimstone manifesto on her faith and the American condition.

“We are the greatest nation on earth,” Faulkner said off the top of the Monday night broadcast. “Right now we need to remind some folk that we belong in our divinely given place. We didn’t just stumble here. We are a nation under God.”

She called on believers to “be bold in our faith right now. When you gather in public spaces, pray thankfully over your food. Even when the server gives you the stink-eye, or tells a manager that your peaceful grace is triggering them. Had it happen to me. I’ve been asked to leave a restaurant for openly bowing my head in prayer hands. In America. It’s all good. They don’t deserve my money anyway.”

Faulkner said the Christian faith is “under attack,” and that attack was an overstep.

“We are in a spiritual fight for the soul of America, and I you think that’s not true, take a look around at what’s going on around you. The Devil has gotten into some people,” she said, adding later: “The Lord has determined I am a woman. And my pronouns are U.S.A.”

Harris Faulkner finally SNAPS: "We are in a spiritual fight…the Devil has gotten into some people…. Know this: I AM A WOMAN and my pronouns are U-S-A"🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/cDwFLxOyZ5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 6, 2023

You can watch the entire segment over at Fox News.