President Biden addressed the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday in a speech delivered to reporters at the White House. But his words weren’t enough for Fox News’ Harris Faulkner, who denounced the president for not taking questions on Gaza during the occasion.

The conservative news host faulted Biden specifically for refusing to answer questions about Israel’s looming military action on the southern Gazan city of Rafah, where millions of people are sheltering with nowhere else to go.

“I want to point this out, though, because I think this is going to be the line that’s remembered today,” Faulker began. “‘I do not have time to talk about the Rafah crossing,’” she said, quoting Biden. “I do not have time to talk about Rafah. I tell you, those 110,000 or so uncommitted votes across Michigan and Minnesota? Are they listening?”

“This is politics for this man,” she said. “You don’t have time to talk about the one thing where people are protesting you? Amazing. I know it’s not ‘on point,’ but he answers questions all the time.”

Faulkner also pointed out that Biden’s response to Baltimore is “so different than how East Palestine, Ohio, was dealt with,” in reference to the 2023 train derailment the city is still attempting to recover from.

“You had an untold amount of victims from that,” Faulker said. “From the initial chemical explosion to the water being contaminated to contamination in the air, you could smell it, you could taste it.”

Faulkner added that Biden just visited the site for the first time in February 2024, a full year later. “So expeditiously he will go to Baltimore, expeditiously he did not go to East Palestine,” she said.

Watch the segment from Fox News in the video above.