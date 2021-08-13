Fox News Called NYPD Hazmat Unit Over Envelope With ‘White Powdery Substance’

The Fox Media News headquarters in New York received an envelope containing a white powdery substance Friday, forcing them to immediately evacuate and bring in a HAZMAT crew.

The contents was ultimately found to be “non-hazardous.”

A statement from a Fox Media spokesperson sent to employees said the envelope was opened on the building’s 21st floor and when its contents were seen, it was “alarming to all involved.”

“We immediately notified the NYPD’s Hazmat unit and the FDNY, both of which responded accordingly and the floor was evacuated. The substance was determined to be non-hazardous and we are very grateful for their swift attention to the incident.”

It went on: “Please know that all protocols for a situation like this were followed and the matter is being further investigated by the appropriate authorities. The 21st floor, and the entire building, have now been given the all clear. As always, the safety of our employees is a priority and of utmost concern.”

As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks approaches, the Department of Homeland Security issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin warning on Friday that foreign terrorist groups have stepped up efforts to recruit homegrown terrorists.

“The Homeland continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment leading up to and following the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks as well religious holidays we assess could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence,” the bulletin reads. “These threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences.”

Following the 2001 attacks, envelopes containing threatening letters and powdered anthrax spores began appearing in U.S. mail. Five Americans were killed and 17 were sickened in what the FBI called “the worst biological attacks in U.S. history.”