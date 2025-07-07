Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov Calls Out Co-Host Jesse Watters’ Hypocrisy Over Texas Flood On-Air | Video

Jessica Tarlov is not letting Jesse Watters’ hypocrisy surrounding the Texas floods and 2024’s Hurricane Helene go unnoticed.

Tarlov went after her “The Five” co-host for not holding President Trump to the same standard regarding the Texas flood that he did when Hurricane Helene made landfall under the Biden administration. Particularly when it came to the lies Trump was peddling about FEMA in the aftermath of the September 2024 storm.

Jessica: We were here around the table when hurricane Helene struck. I did not hear Jesse Watters saying that Donald Trump should stop spreading lies about the Biden administration and the FEMA funds. pic.twitter.com/pcDEGcK3yD — Acyn (@Acyn) July 7, 2025

“I don’t think that talking about preparedness or what might have helped qualifies as impugning the memory of those that have been lost or detracting from the thoughtful conversation that needs to take place because this river has been flooding for a very long time,” Tarlov said. “We were here around the table when hurricane Helene struck. I did not hear Jesse Watters saying that Donald Trump should stop spreading lies about the Biden administration and the FEMA funds.”

She continued: “Trump came out and he said ‘they’re giving your FEMA dollars to illegals, they’re housing them with your FEMA dollars.’ Then he said you’re only going to get $750 from FEMA – which was a complete lie and there are Republican officials who have testified to the fact that people did not get their FEMA assistance because of what Trump and other Republicans were saying.”

Tarlov concluded that GOP legislature rejected “over $54 billion in identified needs in terms of disaster resistance” that could have helped mitigate the damage from the Texas floods.

“That is something that they can work on to move forward and hopefully avoid a tragedy like this again,” she finished.

The flash flood disaster struck Texas over the Fourth of July weekend with a current death toll of more than 100, according to the Associated Press, including 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic. That number is expected to climb as officials continue to search for survivors amongst the devastation.

“We have been in communication with local and state authorities who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls,” Camp Mystic shared in a Monday statement. “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from community, first responders and officials at every level.”

You can watch Tarlov’s segment in the video above.