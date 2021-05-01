CNN reporter Jim Acosta ripped into Fox News on Saturday, calling the rival network a “bulls—” factory for covering a since-retracted New York Post report about undocumented immigrants getting a copy of Vice President Kamala Harris’ kids book as part of their “welcome kits.”

“That tale from the border didn’t just border on B.S., this was U.S.D.A. Grade-A bulls—,” Acosta said. “And the reporter who wrote the story resigned, claiming she was forced to make it up. But the damage was done, pumped out over the airwaves at the bulls— factory, also known as Fox News.”

Here’s a 30-second clip of Acosta’s rant:

CNN’s Jim Acosta calls Fox News “the bulls**t factory”. pic.twitter.com/mi36RXSPgc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 1, 2021

The New York Post story Acosta is referring to was originally published on Friday, April 23. The story claimed Harris’ book “Superheroes Are Everywhere” was being handed out to undocumented children at a shelter in Long Beach, California.

That wasn’t the case, with The Washington Post reporting only a single copy of the book was donated during a donation drive. The Post’s story was later taken down on Tuesday before a heavily edited version was reposted with an editor’s note. Reporter Laura Italiano, who wrote the story, resigned that same day, saying it was an “incorrect story” she was “ordered” to write.

Acosta’s tough words came during a segment on disinformation. “Remember, lies, big lies can have terrible consequences. Just four months ago we all witnessed the fallout about the ‘Big Lie’ about the election,” Acosta said.

He added, lies “travel at the speed of light and spread too much darkness.”

You can watch the full segment here: