Fox News Insider Denies Judge Jeanine Pirro Was Drunk, Explains 'Technical Difficulties' in 1st Home Broadcast

“Jeanine Pirro was broadcasting from her home for the first time,” a network spokesperson says

| March 29, 2020 @ 9:51 AM Last Updated: March 29, 2020 @ 11:02 AM
judge jeanine pirro

Fox News

Fox News on Sunday issued an explanation for Saturday’s episode of “Justice With Judge Jeanine,” which was marred by “technical difficulties” and the appearance of host Jeanine Pirro, whom many viewers thought seemed disheveled and perhaps even tipsy.

“Jeanine Pirro was broadcasting from her home for the first time when she encountered several technical difficulties which impacted the quality of her show, including the loss of a teleprompter,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement. “As we have previously said, we are operating with a reduced staff working remotely to ensure the health and safety of our employees in these unprecedented times.”

An individual close to the network “absolutely” denied that Pirro was drunk and said the former prosecutor does not even drink alcohol.

Pirro did her own hair and makeup for Saturday’s show, the insider said, noting that even in-studio talent is working with reduced hair and makeup staff as a result of new protocols in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The former New York state judge’s usually well-coifed hair did appear to get less telegenic as Saturday’s episode went on.

Also Read: Was a Disheveled Judge Jeanine Pirro Tipsy After Fox News Show Delayed for 'Technical Difficulties'?

Pirro also joined her show roughly 15 minutes into the regular broadcast time, apologizing for “the technical difficulties” when she finally took over for network anchor Jackie Ibanez.

A good portion of the Twitterverse quickly had a field day based on tweeted clips from the show, with several noting similarities to Cecily Strong’s impression of a liquor-toting, drink-spilling Pirro on “Saturday Night Live.”

New York Daily News columnist Mike Lupica tweeted that the show could be retitled “Happy Hour With Judge Jeanine.”

And actress Minnie Driver, using a vulgar British term for drunk, suggested Pirro was “the only fantastic side effect of #COVID19 sublime content” on Fox News.

For the record: A previous version of this story incorrectly said Pirro served as a federal judge.

