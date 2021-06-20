Fox News’ Mark Levin Says Capitol Riot Suspects ‘Would Be Treated Better’ at Guantanamo Bay (Video)

Fox News host Mark Levin is worried about the people who have been arrested for their involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. In a June 13 episode rebroadcast on Saturday, he took the opening minutes of his show to air out his grievances about their consequences, arguing that the suspects would be treated better at the U.S. government’s notorious detention center in Guantanamo Bay.

After rattling off his introduction, Levin dived right in, asking “What has happened, exactly, to the hundreds of people who were involved on January 6?” Levin clarified that he was specifically talking about those located directly in or near the Capitol when the insurrection broke out, arguing that their consequences — and the process leading to those consequences — should be public.

“We are supposed to be a republic. We are supposed to be a free country. We have a constitutional system. We have due process,” he said. “Take a look at the Constitution. We don’t have secret trials in this country. And yet what has happened to these people?”

Levin goes on to list what unnamed “independent reporters” have said are happening to those involved in the January 6 insurrection, suggesting some have been kept in solitary confinement, and not getting gourmet meals. The host then noted that he believes these rioters would be treated better at one of the most controversial prisons in the country.

“They’re being treated like they’re terrorists, and at Guantanamo Bay — where they’d be treated actually better,” Levin said.

The host then went on to rail against the media, along with President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris for not “[giving] a damn,” before downplaying the gravity of the event altogether.

“The truth is, this was not an insurrection, let alone incitement for an insurrection,” Levin said, claiming there are “hours and hours and hours of footage that the Department of Justice will not release,” before going on a tirade about entirely different issues.

In his arguments, Levin provides few concrete sources, simply saying “we hear” these things that are happening. You can watch the full video here and above.