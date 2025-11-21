Fox News Media Promotes Bill Melugin to Congressional Correspondent

Bill Melugin is being promoted to congressional correspondent by Fox News Media.

On Thursday, Fox News Media announced that Melugin was made their congressional correspondent. He will cover all facets of the United States Congress, reporting on the legislative developments, political dynamics and decisions that shape the nation.

“Bill’s dogged dedication to uncovering the story and deep understanding of national issues make him an excellent fit to cover the complex world of Congress,” President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

Melugin was equally pleased by his appointment, noting, “Congress is one of the most compelling and consequential beats in journalism and it is an incredible honor to take on this role and continue to serve our viewers from Capitol Hill.”

Previously, Melugin was reporting for Fox News Media based out of Los Angeles. He will relocate to Washington D.C. for his new beat. The reporter joined Fox News Media back in 2021 and has been at the forefront of the border and immigration beat for the organization ever since.

In addition to his extensive border coverage, Melugin has reported live on major breaking news events across the country, including the 2025 California wildfires, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and traveled nationwide to cover both the 2024 presidential and 2022 midterm election cycles.

Before joining Fox News Media, Melugin served as an investigative reporter for KTTV-TV (Fox) in Los Angeles, where he was awarded three local Emmy awards for investigative work. He previously held anchor and reporter roles at WJYZ-TV (Fox) in Charlotte, North Carolina, and KFOX-TV (Fox) in El Paso, Texas.