Abby Grossberg, the Fox News producer who sued the cable network over claims she was pressured to provide misleading testimony in the massive defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, has been fired, a rep for Fox News confirmed to TheWrap on Saturday.

Fox News countersued to enjoin her from discussing what it said were discussions protected by attorney-client privilege. The company, had, however dropped a gag order against her on March 21.

Her lawyer, Parisis G. Filippatos, told the New York Times on March 20 that Grossberg had been placed on forced administrative leave after she filed two lawsuits, one in New York and one in Delaware.

Grossberg, who was a senior booking producer for Maraia Bartiromo and head of booking for Tucker Carlson, alleged that Fox attorneys directed her in “a coercive and intimidating manner” to give “shaded and/or incomplete answers during her sworn deposition testimony,” which damaged her reputation but “greatly benefitted Fox News.”

In its statement on Saturday, Fox News said, “Like most organizations, FOX News Media’s attorneys engage in privileged communications with our employees as necessary to provide legal advice. Last week, our attorneys advised Ms. Grossberg that, while she was free to file whatever legal claims she wished, she was in possession of our privileged information and was not authorized to disclose it publicly. We were clear that if she violated our instructions, Fox would take appropriate action including termination.”

“Ms. Grossberg ignored these communications and chose to file her complaint without taking any steps to protect those portions containing Fox’s privileged information. We will continue to vigorously defend Fox against Ms. Grossberg’s unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against Fox and our employees,” the statement concluded.”

Grossberg’s attorney did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.