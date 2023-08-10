Cow Interrupts Fox News Reporter’s Live Shot, Gets Petted: ‘I Don’t Know If I Can Be Serious’ (Video)

The journalist had to moove it on over

Mills Hayes (Photo credit: Fox News, Mills Hayes @MillsHayesTV)
A cow shoved its way into a Fox News reporter’s live shot while she was reporting on how increasing farmland prices are bumping younger farmers out of the market. 

The reporter on the scene was Mills Hayes, who posted a video Wednesday of her doing a live stand-up for her story: “Had an unexpected guest today during my live shot on an Iowa farm,” Hayes said in the post. 

“More than 80% of the world’s soybean and corn suppl—,” Hayes stated during her shot before she was mooved over by a brown cow. The animal then stayed by Hayes, who gave it a few pets as she chuckled about the situation. 

“Hey,” Hayes said to the cow. “I don’t know if I can be serious.”

The video has since gained more than 200,000 views, and more than 6,660 likes. 

Oprah (Photo Credit: Getty Collection)
The cute clip made its rounds through social media, and several people took to its comment section with responses. 

“I’m glad it wasn’t a bull,” one X user (formerly known as Twitter) said. “Me too!!” Hayes responded, adding that the cow made for a nice “companion for live shots.”

This isn’t the first time animals have gotten in the way of a journalist trying to do their job. A reporter in Kenya named Alvin Kaunda went viral in 2022 after a baby elephant interrupted his stand-up by putting its trunk on his face. He tried to keep his composure but he couldn’t help but burst into laughter.  

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

