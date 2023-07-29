Fox News Features Stephen A. Smith in Lineup of Political Media Reacting to Hunter Biden News: ‘Migh Gawd!’ (Video)

A Fox News production crew dug deep Friday for left-leaning media reactions to the news that Hunter Biden’s plea deal with prosecutors was put on hold.

What it found was no surprise, unless ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is on your list of experts on the workings of American government.

Smith, as to not disappoint as he was featured among a group of political reporters, anchors and pundits in a segment “The Five” rolled out, served up a signature dish of Stephen A. spice, falling in line near the front of the pack after only U.S. Rep Eric Swalwell and his comments to CNN, which were highlighted by the California congressman saying Biden is “trying to take responsibility.”

“The Republicans in the House want to be in an uproar,” Smith said as the “The Five” montage cuts to the “First Take” host, who for this clip was dishing for his podcast and YouTube show, “The Stephen A. Smith Show.”

“They want to be apoplectic. ‘Migh gawd, preferential treatment was accorded to the son of the president of the United States of America,’” Smith said, briefly launching into an impersonation of a white conservative politician with anxiety.

The Fox News montage then jumped forward in Smith’s remarks to a bombastic subtlety that few can pull off like him.

“Why the hell wouldn’t preferential treatment be accorded?” he asked.

But it wasn’t Smith’s comments that drove the take of “The Five” star and cohost Greg Gutfeld. He was focused on CNN and their comparisons of the updated classified documents indictment of Donald Trump to similar cases against mafia figures of the 1970s and ’80s.

“What I was listening to that montage I felt 2015 all over again,” Gutfeld said. “They actually use the same phrase, mafioso, right? Hasn’t CNN learned what that does to their brand? I mean they’re barely conscious right now as a network. And this is amazing time right now as the Hunter plea deal falls apart that suddenly these new charges on Trump just happen to arrive.”

Watch more of Gutfeld’s comments in the full Fox News segment at the top of this post.