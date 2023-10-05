The “Fox & Friends” crew suggested Thursday that House Democrats would unanimously vote for Donald Trump as speaker — merely to “continue the chaos” that the GOP is currently experiencing.

And while cohosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade got a good chuckle out of the idea, it sure seems like they meant it.

Rep. Jim Jordan stopped by the Fox News morning show to declare, officially, that he was launching a bid to become speaker after a particularly argy-bargy ouster of Kevin McCarthy earlier this week.

“You need someone who can unite the conference, and just as important to unite the conservative movement across this country,” Jordan said. “I think I’m best equipped to do that. The eight [Republicans] who voted [to oust McCarthy], we have to bring them in, too.”

The “Fox & Friends” folks naturally asked Jordan about the drumbeat of chatter that Trump would be nominated and take the gavel while also running for president. Jordan somewhat danced around the question, but made one thing very clear about Trump: “I want him to be president.”

That’s where Doocy suggested that there was at least one group who would love to see him as Speaker of the House: Democrats.

“You also know that the White House and the DNC tweeting out all sorts of stuff about the chaos on the Republican side,” Doocy said. “The Democrats — and you know this — would love it if somebody would introduce into nomination Donald Trump, because Donald Trump could probably get every single Democrat to vote for him to continue the chaos, and he would only need five or six Republicans — next thing you know, he’s got the hammer!”

Earhart put an even finer point on it: “Then they would be on the record voting for Donald Trump!” she said.

Everyone laughed — including Jordan, who immediately changed the subject as soon as the question was tossed his way: “Yeah. We need to come together right as a conference, as I said, because right now, the crime problem… ” he said, going on to talk about the southern border and inflation.

Watch the entire exchange in the video above.