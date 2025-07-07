Fox News Rips ‘Superman’ for Embracing Pro-Immigrant Themes, Jokes Hero Has MS-13 on His Cape | Video

Fox News is tearing into “Superman” and director James Gunn for leaning into the hero’s pro-immigrant themes.

During an episode of “The Five,” hosts Kellyanne Conway and Jesse Watters had plenty to say and joke about after Gunn explained in an interview with The Times U.K. that the iconic hero would explore themes of the immigrant journey, seeing as he’s a refugee from another planet.

“We don’t go to the movie theater to be lectured to and to have somebody throw their ideology onto us,” Conway said. “I wonder if it will be successful.”

“You know what it says on his cape,” Watters asked with a smirk. “MS-13.”

Gunn’s comments in his recent profile in The Times U.K. sparked plenty of debate with some thinking he was over-politicizing the iconic caped hero. The director thinks it is a perfect story for the time.

“I mean, Superman is the story of America,” he said. “An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

Gunn added: “Yes, it’s about politics. But on another level, it’s about morality. Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart.”

“Superman” opens in theaters July 11 and stars David Cornswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.